SCERT and DIETs employees facing financial hardship due to delay in releasing salaries: APTEF

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Educators Forum (APTEF) in a press release said that the salaries of the employees of the SCERT and the DIETs in Arunachal have not been released since April this year, due to which they have been facing great financial problems.

The APTEF said that holding up of the salaries for months has led to accumulation of the employees’ bank loan debts, children’s education fees, house rents, utility bills, etc, which has put them under great financial burden.

Stating that they have no alternative sources of income and are solely dependent on their salaries for survival, the forum appealed to the government to release the salaries without any further delay.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the deputy chief minister, but to no avail. They have turned deaf ears to our grievances,” the release said.

The forum said that the salary issue cropped up ever since the PFMS system was introduced in 2018.

Apart from seeking resolution of the salary issue, it appealed to the government to release five months’ salaries in advance every year in the beginning of the financial year, to be adjusted later on, as and when fund comes from the Centre.