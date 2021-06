ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association has deeply mourned the untimely demise of finance & accounts officer (FAO) Gombu Dingla, who passed away on Saturday at his residence in Shergaon in West Kameng district after a prolonged illness.

Late Dingla had been posted at the deputy commissioner’s office in Bomdila. He is survived his wife, two daughters and a son.