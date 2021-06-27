Weeklong basic kayaking course begins at Pacha Morang

SEPPA, 26 Jun: A weeklong basic kayaking course for the youths of East Kameng district began at Pacha Morang here on Saturday.

Sponsored by the district administration and the district tourism department, the training is being attended by 16 participants, who will be provided basic course certificates at the end of the training.

The ADC (HQ), the Pipu CO, the district tourism officer, the president of the Paragliding Association of Arunachal, and the general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Kayaking and Canoeing Association attended the inaugural programme.

The training programme is being organized in collaboration with Arunachal Discover Tour and the Arunachal Pradesh Kayaking and Canoeing Association. (DIPRO)