Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse observed

ITANAGAR , 26 Jun: The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed throughout the state on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s International Day Against Drugs is ‘Share facts on drugs, save lives’.

Thirty former drug users took out an ‘awareness bike rally’ from Mothers’ Vision Drug Recovery Club in West Siang HQ Aalo to the Kamba general ground to mark the day.

Members of the Kamba Bango Sports Association and the Kamba Women Welfare Association joined the rally at the Kamba ground, where Yomcha ZPM Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, resource person Kennedy and others spoke about the importance of observing the day.

In Aalo, the day was observed by the Aalo police, led by Inspector Changkam Yanchang, in collaboration with the home department.

In Lower Subansiri district, the police department in collaboration with Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) observed the day at the SCCZ auditorium. The event saw the participation of about 70 representatives of various sections of the society.

SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz said the effort to weed out the drug menace must be a concerted one, and Sister Mary Vanaja spoke on the psychological aspects revolving around drug abuse and addiction, while ENT surgeon Dr Hano Romesh described the physiological impact of addiction and drug abuse. District and Sessions Judge Lobsang Tenzin spoke on the legal complications arising out of drug abuse and trade.

The event was organized by the district police led by SP Harsh Indora.

The West Kameng district administration and the All West Kameng District Students’ Union also observed the day in Bomdila under the leadership of nodal officer and CO Kesang Wanga.

In Anjaw district, the Hayuliang-based drug de-addiction centre organized an awareness rally against drugs. About 45 anti-drug campaigners participated in it. The rally was organized with support from Amik Matai Society, the NERCORMP, the district administration and the health services directorate.

In Yupia in Papum Pare district, members of MM Charitable Trust organized an awareness programme during which Dr Bamin Gemi spoke about drug addiction and discussed ways to stop drug users from using drugs. IEC materials, consisting of graphics, were distributed among the people.

In Tirap district, a large number of police personnel carried out drug awareness rallies in Khonsa, Deomali and Lazu to mark the day.

The personnel displayed placards against drugs and shouted slogans like “No to drugs, yes to life” and “Drugs ko bhagao, desh ko bachao” during the rallies.

Explaining about the health hazards and breeding of antisocial elements because of substance abuse and illegal drugs trade, the police appealed to the society to join hands with the police and the administration to eradicate the drugs menace from the district.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, the tax & excise department, in collaboration with the district administration, the police and the health department organized a car rally to create public awareness on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

DC Marge Sora flagged off the car rally, which passed through the main thoroughfare of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Mibom Kaye said that Lohit is one of the country’s 272 districts identified as most affected in terms of substance and alcohol abuse. He urged those who have become addicted to drugs to come forward and get help.

The day is being observed in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district with a weeklong programme, starting on Saturday.

DSP Tabi Bage kicked off the weeklong awareness programme at the police station there. The police, medical and education departments will organize programmes to raise public awareness on the impacts and ill-effects of drug abuse on the society and the users’ health, besides legal consequences.

Attending a programme organized by the Arunachal Shito Ryu Karate Association (ASKA) to mark the occasion in Chimpu, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago advised the sportspersons and youths of the state to be part of building a healthy nation by abstaining from drugs and addictive substances.

He asked them to focus on sports activities along with their regular studies.

DSP Bulang Marik highlighted the different provisions of the NDPS Act, while ASKA president Dr Marli Ette spoke on the aims and objectives the day.

Earlier, on Friday, a joint meeting of the state’s apex bodies and district authorities was organized by the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the civil secretariat here, wherein it was decided to chalk out a comprehensive action plan for controlling drug addiction and illicit trafficking in the state.

The meeting was chaired by Principal Finance Secretary Sharat Chauhan and was virtually participated in by secretaries and directors of linked departments along with all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

They held discussions on the present state of drug abuse, illicit trafficking and illicit opium and cannabis cultivation in the state.

NCORD State Project Officer Oli Koyu briefed about the various actions being initiated by the state government, while Chauhan requested all the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and directors of linked departments to come out with a comprehensive action plan to control and eradicate drugs from the state. (With inputs from DIPROs and others)