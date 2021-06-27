RKMS students win ‘Toycathon 2021’

AALO, 26 Jun: Team Creative Titans, comprising Debosmita Jha, Gengam Tacha, Khushi Singh, Gargi Singh and Amitesh

Prasad, all students of Class 10 at the RKM School (RKMS) here in West Siang district, has won the three-day ‘Toycathon 2021’ competition which had begun on 22 June.

Their game, named Udit Bharata, is an entertaining board game which can be played by four players with the aid of a treasurer. It is to be played on the Indian map that depicts all the states of India and their geographical features, which enables players to be acquainted with the cultural and geographical diversities of the land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the innovation cell of the education ministry, the AICTE and other ministries conceived ‘Toycathon 2021’ to challenge India’s innovative minds to conceptualize novel toys and games based on Indian civilization, history, culture, mythology and ethos. (DIPRO)