‘Revoke appointment of spl secy as elementary edn director’

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The Directorate Service Officers’ Association of Arunachal (DSOAA) has said that it stands in solidarity with the demand of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) for revocation of the appointment of the special secretary as director of elementary education.

In a press release, the association claimed that the director’s post in the department is purely for “the immediate officers next to the superannuating officers.”

The DSOAA said it also opposes the cabinet decision to merge the directorates of school education and elementary education, saying the merger would curtail the promotional scope of the departmental staff.

“The appointment of new director from different cadre other than from elementary education will totally deprive departmental officers’ rights and privileges. Besides, it is also in violation of the Education Act, 2010, wherein it is clearly mentioned in the recruitment rules that the director’s post should be purely based on promotion and should be promoted from departmental cadre,” the DSOAA said.

It said departmental promotion is a form of incentive for the senior most officers of the department. “The recent development of randomly appointing a director from another cadre without any norms or established procedure will surely demoralize the departmental staff,” it said.

The association fervently appealed to the state government to consider the ATA’s demand and roll back the appointment order of the new director of elementary education at the earliest.