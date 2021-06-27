Two more Covid-19 deaths reported, state’s death toll at 167

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Two more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 167. One of the deaths was registered on Friday evening.

According to the DHS report, a 40-year-old male patient from East Siang died at the Pasighat DCH on Friday at 6:45 pm. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at the flu clinic of BPGH in Pasighat on 25 June and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. He had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 10 June.

A 62-year-old female patient with comorbidity from Namsai died at the Pasighat DCH on Saturday at 5:40 am. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Namsai on 31 May and had been admitted to the Namsai DCHC on the same day. She was later admitted to the Pasighat DCH on 4 June. The patient had received her first dose Covid-19 vaccine on 12 March.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 287 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 104 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 66 Covid-19 cases, followed by 34 cases in Lohit and 30 cases in West Kameng.

With 40 percent, Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

On the same day, 262 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, a total of 2,342 patients in the state are under home isolation.

A total of 4,632 samples were collected from the entire state on Saturday (see full bulletin)