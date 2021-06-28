Kimin episode: AAPSU demands immediate correction on all BRO signages

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: In continuation of its earlier demand with regard to the Kimin episode, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) make immediate corrections on all the signages, foundation stones, notice boards, etc, erected by its officials within Arunachal.

The union said that it has come across many instances where the name of Arunachal has not been mentioned on such signages, foundation stones, etc, despite the structures having been erected well within the territory of Arunachal.

“Even in the recently inaugurated Kimin-Potin (20 kms) road, the name of Arunachal Pradesh is missing from the foundation stone,” the AAPSU said.

Taking strong exception to the act of omission, the AAPSU said “such negligence shall no longer be tolerated.”

Further, the union once again questioned the “delay by BRO in executing various important road projects across the state,” and demanded completion of all the BRO projects within the stipulated time.