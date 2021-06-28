Quality of education should not be compromised at any cost: DC

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom said that the quality of education should not be compromised at any cost.

“The students are the backbone of the society and they are the future of the country,” Potom said during a visit to various schools in the ICR on Sunday.

He urged the teachers to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication, “with the motto of improving the quality and excellence in the field of education,” and said the district administration would give due importance to improve the education scenario in the capital region.

The DC, accompanied by DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo and officers of the education department, visited around 40 schools in the Itanagar area and took stock of the condition of the schools’ infrastructure and various problems faced by the schools.

He also interacted with the principals, headmasters, teachers in-charge and the school management committees and enquired about enrollment of students and availability of subject teachers in their respective schools.

The school authorities apprised the DC of various important issues, such as encroachment on school land, boundary wall, land allotment, shortage of peon, chowkidar, etc. The DC said he would look into the issues.

Potom said he would visit the rest of the schools in the capital region soon.

The DC was also accompanied by the corporators of the respective wards during the inspection. (DIPRO)