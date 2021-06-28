Pasighat-Pangin road cut off

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The Pasighat-Pangin and Aalo highway has been cut off after a portion of the highway was washed away due to heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, 36 kilometres from Pasighat, near Rottung village in Siang district.

Sources in Pangin informed that several vehicles and commuters are stranded on either side as the washed-away portion is difficult for commuters to cross. However, no casualties have been reported.

Siang Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng confirmed the report and informed that highway officials have been sent to the spot. The DC also informed that restoration would take some time as the slide took place at a hard, rocky area.

When contacted, Pasighat Highway Executive Engineer Dabe Perme informed that restoration would take at least 15-20 days as a new formation has to be excavated. Perme informed that the side slope is a completely rocky hill, which may delay the formation-cutting work.

“The two-laning of the Pasighat-Pangin road from 28 km to 41 km (Package-II) was awarded to M/s SRK, and the work was executed by M/s TK Engineering and completed in November 2016. After completion of the defect liability period, the section of the road from 28 km to 41 km is being maintained by the department,” the EE informed.