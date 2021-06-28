165 Covid cases detected on Sunday, 216 recovered or discharged

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The state on Sunday reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 54 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 66 Covid-19 cases, followed by 16 cases in Changlang and 13 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 44 percent, Anjaw reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 216 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 46 patients and the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 23 occupants (see full bulletin)