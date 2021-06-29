295 fresh Covid cases, 141 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The state on Monday reported 295 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 141 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 73 Covid-19 cases, followed by 37 cases in Upper Subansiri and 23 cases in Changlang.

Kurung Kumey with 33 percent reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Meanwhile, 213 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

On Monday, a total of 5,297 samples were collected from the entire state.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 45 patients, the DCHC in Midpu has one and the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 25 occupants (see full bulletin)