ANYA dismisses BRO’s apology, to go ahead with stir

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Dismissing the apology tendered by the additional director general of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) over the Kimin episode, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Monday said that the association would go ahead with its democratic movement “as the incident occurred with a malafide intention.”

“ANYA is strongly against the lame excuses in the form of apology made by the BRO. It seems more like a clarification than an apology,” the association said in a statement.

It said that portraying Kimin as a part of Assam “has not only hurt the sentiment of our community but also hurt the state as whole. It is a clear case of conspiracy and criminal intimidation with malafide intention against our state by the BRO.”

Addressing media persons, ANYA president Byabang Joram said, “We nullify the story of the state government not being aware of the renaming episode. Why didn’t Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MoS Kiren Rijiju register protest against the renaming and the covering up of Arunachal’s name with white paste?”

“The incident has hurt the sentiment of the Nyishi community and the ANYA will go ahead with democratic movement as we need justice,” Joram added.

He also questioned the Papum Pare deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police for allegedly ignoring the incident and not alerting the government.