Villagers surrender 11 airguns

YAZALI, 28 Jun: The villagers of Kuch-Kut village in Yazali segment of Lower Subansiri district surrendered 11 airguns in a function here on Monday.

The surrender drive was initiated by Gram Chairperson Likha Yagar, in collaboration with the GBs and the forest department.

However, the airgun owners said that, since most of them live off the sales proceeds from their hunts, the

government should give them incentives for sustenance.

The villagers requested the forest officials to up their ante against poachers to protect wildlife.