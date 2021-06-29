FAO’s death mourned

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Jun: The officers and staff of the West Kameng DC office have deeply mourned the demise of finance & accounts officer (FAO) Gombu Dingla, who passed away on 26 June.

Officers and staffs of the accounts & treasuries directorate, the audit & pension directorate, the central treasury office and the finance & accounts service, and subordinate finance and accounts service officers in the Itanagar capital region also observed a minute’s silence on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed soul.