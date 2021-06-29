P/Kessang DA adopts strategies to improve vaccination coverage

LEMMI, 28 Jun: The Pakke-Kessang district administration has adopted a few strategies to achieve cent percent Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the 18-plus category in the district.

During a meeting chaired by MLA BR Wahge here on Monday, emphasis was given on intensive participation of the PRI leaders and using the influence of religious leaders in dispelling misinformation and misconception about the vaccine.

It was resolved in the meeting that individuals who misbehave with the vaccination team during the ‘Maha Tika Abhiyan’ and the frontline Covid workers would be brought to book.

A mobile phone with an SIM card will be made available to every CHC and PHC in the district for dissemination of vaccine-related information to the community members, the release said, adding that a brand ambassador will be chosen from the district to create awareness among the public about the vaccination and the disease caused by Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by the DC, the SDO, the DMO, the DSO, the DRCHO, the Sports Authority of Arunachal vice chairman, the Pakke-Kessang ZPM, and the MOs of all the PHCs in the district. (DIPRO)