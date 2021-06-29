FMD outbreak in Tato circle

MECHUKA, 28 Jun: More than 50 mithuns are reported to be suffering from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Tato circle of Shi-Yomi district.

The outbreak had been reported a couple of months back in East Kameng and Kurung Kumey districts, and it spread to West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

The veterinary & animal husbandry department of Shi-Yomi is bracing through a tough time in treating the infected animals. Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Minister Tage Taki has called for declaring

the outbreak as an emergency, and sought reports of daily activities to contain the disease from spreading further.

A veterinary team comprising District Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Jummo Ete and paravets are involved in the treatment.

The team has been assured of availability of medicines wherever needed. (DIPRO)