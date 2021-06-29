3 villages in Tirap achieve 100% vaccination coverage of both 18+ and 45+ categories

KHONSA, 28 Jun: Longo, New Tupi and Old Tupi villages in Longo circle of Tirap district have achieved cent percent vaccination coverage of people in both 18+ and 45+ age categories.

On Monday, a record 325 beneficiaries were given the first dose of the vaccine by the vaccination team

of the Kapu PHC. The sessions were held at two locations to ensure maximum vaccination coverage.

Blind people and those who were unable to travel up to the vaccination centres were vaccinated at their homes by the medical team led by Dr Mibom Apum.

General health camps were also conducted on the sideline of the vaccination drive.

Longo CO Ripi Doni led the team from the front in carrying out house-to-house counselling to make the people understand the importance of getting vaccinated, and to remove their misconceptions about the Covid vaccine.

Another vaccination team, from the Lazu PHC, led by Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thongdok and accompanied by a team of police from the Lazu police station trekked for more than six-and-a-half hours to reach Thungjang and Nogna villages near the Indo-Myanmar border and vaccinated 197 persons.

MOs Dr Dibyajyoti Pegu and Dr Manonit Das led the vaccination team. (DIPRO)