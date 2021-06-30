AACWA resents UPPCL’s ad, demands corrigendum from authorities

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: Expressing strong resentment over a recent advertisement floated by UP Projects Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), allowing only its registered contractors to take up a project in Arunachal, the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to union MoS for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to direct the authorities concerned to

issue a corrigendum and accord priority to eligible local registered contractors of Arunachal.

In a letter addressed to the MoS, the AACWA on Monday said, “An NIT No 07/PCL/Zone-6/2021-22 dated 24. 06.2021 has been advertised by UP Projects Corporation Ltd for construction of a 120-bedded integrated hostel-cum-sports training centre at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and it has been clearly mentioned in the advertisement that only registered contractors of the said corporation shall be eligible to apply.”

“The question is, how did the corporation get this project? When can it be directly awarded to the Arunachal Pradesh government departments? Or at least they can be awarded to genuine public sectors and central departments like central public works department, BSNL, NPCC, HPI and others which have established offices in Arunachal Pradesh. How can a corporation of a particular state select to execute works in another state?” the AACWA questioned.