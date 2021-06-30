AEKDSU serves 14-day ultimatum to govt over Seppa-C’Tajo road

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) has served a 14-day ultimatum to the state government, seeking early completion of the 81-km Seppa to Chayang Tajo NEC road, work on which began in 2008, and fast-tracking of the SIC investigation.

Accusing the government of dilly-dallying over the case regarding the scam-marred Seppa-Chayang Tajo road, the AEKDSU along with All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Hawa Bagang and vice president Meje Taku in its ultimatum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday demanded immediate transfer of all the PWD officials, engineers and other staff associated in the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road case.

“Past experience has made it evident that the present PWD employees of the district are intentionally playing as an obstacle to procrastinate the investigation process,” the union said, adding that the case would pick up speed with the posting of a new PWD staff.

Condemning the “deliberate and inordinate delay in the road progress,” the AEKDSU also demanded appointing a permanent SIC investigating officer dedicated to the case.

“Over the past few months, three case IOs have already been changed, making it very doubtful that the higher-ups are trying to manipulate the case,” the union said.

Calling upon the CM to deal with corruption with iron hands, the union said, “Deep-rooted corrupt activities like public fund mismanagement of Seppa-Chayang Tajo road should be dealt with firmly by taking unrelenting and uncompromising steps.”

The union warned the government that it would launch a series of democratic movements if its demands are not met within the stipulated time. “In case of any inconvenience and disturbance to public peace and tranquillity, the state government should be held responsible,” it added.

AEKDSU president Chakang Yangda, while informing that the CMO has verbally assured to fulfil the union’s demands, said “the ultimatum still stands until the demands are met in letter and spirit to pave way for early completion of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road.”