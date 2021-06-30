BRTF bridge connecting Pangin and Boleng collapses, 3 missing

Staff Reporter

PANGIN, 29 Jun: ‘Sangam’ bridge over the Siyom river, connecting Pangin and Boleng in Siang district, collapsed on Tuesday morning when a 10-wheeler dumper truck carrying boulders was crossing the weak bridge.

Sources in Pangin informed that three persons, identified as Rahul Tamang (22), Ranjit Sutradhar (21) and Mitinga Bormo (19), have gone missing after their truck fell into the Siyom river along with the bridge. With the collapse of Sangam bridge, Boleng is cut off from the rest of the state.

The district administration informed that the incident occurred at around 9:30 am. Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, who rushed to the spot to assess the collapsed bridge, informed that the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are on the way for carrying out a search operation.

The DC also informed that the district administration is exploring for alternative routes till a new bridge is constructed. “For the residents of Boleng, the DA is exploring an alternative route from Boleng to Patum bridge via Romgong,” he said, adding that constructing a new bridge would take two-three months.

The bridge had been built in 2001-2002 by the BRTF after the original bridge had been swept away by a heavy flood in 2000. An FIR has been lodged by the GREF over the bridge collapse.