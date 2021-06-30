Group seeks inquiry into Kimin episode

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The Social Vigilance Team (SVT) in a representation to the chief secretary on Monday sought immediate constituting of an inquiry committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court/high court judge, to unearth the truth behind the 17 June Kimin episode.

The SVT stated that the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue is a longstanding one and very sensitive in terms of national security. “The matter is still pending before the Supreme Court of India. The apex court has passed an order to maintain the status quo, and to constitute local committees of both the states. The declaration of Kimin as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam by the BRO in presence of our state government is contempt of court, which attracts punishment,” it claimed.