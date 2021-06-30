RGU bodies write to gov, seek reduction in entrance fees

ITANAGAR, 29 Jun: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) and the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) have sought the governor’s intervention to reduce the “excessive” common entrance test (CET) and PhD entrance test fees being charged by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), which they said is shattering the dreams of many poor students

who want to pursue higher education in the state’s lone central university.

“The fee charged by RGU is unreasonable. Unlike other universities, there is no separate fee structure and relaxation for ST, SC, OBC, PwD, EWS, general and other categories,” they said in a memorandum to Governor BD Mishra, who is also the chief rector of the university, on Tuesday.

Stating that RGU’s clarification that the university is introducing ‘out-of-campus’ examination this year for the first time is unconvincing, the two bodies said in the memorandum that there are many universities in the country, like JNUEE, DUEE, who conduct entrance examinations every year in different locations nationwide with reasonable fees.

Both the bodies said they wrote to the university administration several times to reduce the fees, but to no avail.