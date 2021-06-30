PR director holds interactive session

NAMSAI, 29 Jun: Panchayati Raj (PR) Director Tamune Miso visited Namsai on Monday and held an interactive session with the ADC, the DPDO, member secretaries, panchayat technical assistants and computer-cum-accounts assistants (CCAA) of Namsai district on the 14th and the 15th FC grants, at the district secretariat here.

The DNO-cum-PTA made a presentation on the completed and ongoing panchayat level schemes.

Grievance regarding honorarium was raised by the CCAAs, and Miso assured to look into it at the earliest.

The PR director also visited the cluster farming sites taken up under the zilla parishad untied fund, and various projects and scheme sites under the 14th FC grant. (DIPRO)