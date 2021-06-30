RI shouldn’t suffer due to Covid-19: DC

ROING, 29 Jun: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo said that routine immunization (RI) should not suffer due to Covid-19.

“Although the focus is being given largely on Covid-19 vaccination these days, we should not lag behind in routine immunization of our children,” the DC said during a meeting on routine immunization and Covid-19 vaccination here on Tuesday.

Damo called for creating mass awareness on the importance of vaccination and following the Covid-19 SOPs.

“It is important for the people to wear mask, maintain hand hygiene and follow the prescribed social distancing norms in both town and villages,” the DC said.

He also urged the medical officers (MO) to work in coordination with the administrative officers, the PRI members and the public to fight against the pandemic and bring the number of cases in the district down.

DMO Dr R Tatan praised the efforts of the MOs and their teams to get the maximum number of beneficiaries vaccinated. He urged the doctors to vaccinate all who come forward to get it.

DRCHO Dr Raju Mena made a presentation on the coverage under routine immunization in the district and the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 21,416 people, including HCWs and FLWs, have received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, while 2,817 have received the second dose, Dr Mena said. (DIPRO)