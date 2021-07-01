69 girls register at army help desk

PASIGHAT, 30 Jun: Sixty-nine girls have registered their names at the army help desk set up by the Sigar military station here to help aspiring candidates get jobs in the army.

AAUN Foundation president Mohonto Panggin Pao informed that training would be imparted to all the registered girls, so that they could to take part in the forthcoming recruitment rally in Shillong (Meghalaya).

“Earlier, two batches of boys were trained by us and 60 of them are now serving the nation as Indian Army,” he said.

The help desk was set up by the army in coordination with the AAUN Foundation and the East Siang district administration.

Observing the overwhelming response from female candidates, the army has decided to extend the weeklong help desk service upto 3 July. (DIPRO)