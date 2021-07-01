APSCPCR visits Mother Teresa Home

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) visited the child care institute (CCI) being run by Mother Teresa Home in Itanagar to assess if any Covid-19 orphan children were placed at the CCI.

The team, which was headed by APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu, Member Secretary K Lomi and member Y Tekseng, also assessed “child labour and the child in conflict with law as per the JJ Act,” it informed in a release.

During the visit, it was observed that all general health and hygiene protocols were being followed thoroughly by the home, it said.

The children are also being imparted yoga as part of their daily routine to help them overcome the stress and trauma they have undergone. Apart from this, the children are also being imparted informal education in order to prepare them for regular school, a member of the team said.

The commission said it would visit other CCIs also to assess the safety measures and other activities.