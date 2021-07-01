Org demands CM’s resignation over Kimin episode

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organization has demanded that Chief Minister Pema Khandu resign over the Kimin episode, saying that he failed to protect the interests of Arunachal.

“Khandu has failed to protect and promote the interest of Arunachal Pradesh as he has wilfully conceded to the nefarious design of the union defence ministry through the BRO in showing Kimin of Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam,” the organization said in a release.

It further said that the CM did not raise objection with either the ministry or the BRO when the BRO portrayed Kimin as Bilgarh in Assam, either on 14 June, when he was briefed by the BRO officials about their plan, or on 17 June, when he himself was present at the function when Kimin was being shown as Bilgarh in Assam.

“He has attempted only to show himself innocent on the issue only after the local media raised the issue. Hence, Khandu has lost the right to be the chief minister of the state,” it said, adding that he (Khandu) should immediately be dropped and replaced by a “prudent” person as the chief minister of Arunachal.