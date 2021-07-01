House reduces to ashes in Dokum

RAGA, 30 Jun: A house caught fire and was reduced to ashes in Dokum village in Kamle district at around 12:15 pm on Wednesday.

The house belonged to former ZPM Maga Apo, who was out of station when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported.

Raga ADC Atin Padung and DDMO (in-charge) Tamish Mugli rushed to the accident site to take stock of the situation.

“Report of loss assessment will be prepared after the owner of the house reaches Raga, as they are out of station,” the ADC said.

Mugli handed over a cash amount to a member of the affected family as relief.

This is the second fire accident within Raga township in Kamle district within a week.