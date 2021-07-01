Cabinet recognizes efforts of Everesters Tapi Mra & Tine Mena, creates posts under youth affairs dept

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of two posts of adventure promotion instructors in the youth affairs department as a special case.

These posts have been created in recognition of the pioneering efforts and contributions of Tapi Mra, the first Everester from the state, and Tine Mena, the first woman Everester from the state and the entire Northeast.

The cabinet viewed that the expertise and experience of the duo in the field of mountaineering and adventure sports would benefit a lot of aspiring youths who have a special interest in this field.

The state cabinet further approved renaming of government institutions after prominent personalities of the state who worked relentlessly for the cause of the people. Accordingly, the district hospital in Raga has been renamed as Nido Techi Hospital, while the CHC in Bhalukpong has been named after Sinam Dususow. The government middle school in Ompuli will now be known as Nabam Takey Residential School.

The cabinet also formally approved the Arunachal Pradesh Bal Seva Scheme (a scheme for supporting children orphaned in the Covid-19 pandemic), which had been announced by the CM on 29 May this year.

The state cabinet later reviewed the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive in the state. It also enquired about the status of the implementation of e-office and other important IT initiatives.

Commending the IT department for executing the e-office project on priority basis, the cabinet advised the department to rope in all the left-out departments on e-office at the earliest. (CM’s PR Cell)