SIC forms dedicated team to investigate Seppa-C’Tajo road issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Responding to the representation submitted by the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) to the chief minister on Tuesday, the vigilance department’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has constituted a dedicated team to expedite the investigation into the infamous Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road issue.

The AEKDSU had on Tuesday served a 14-day ultimatum to the state government, seeking early completion of the 81-km Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road, work on which began in 2008, and fast-tracking of the SIC investigation.

The investigation team is headed by Investigating Officer Inspector S Roy, supported by Inspector T Habung and four other SIC staffers.

In a press statement, SIC SP Hemanta Tiwari asserted that the SIC team is committed to investigate the matter swiftly, so that the culprits can be brought to justice.

Following a complaint filed by social activist Payi Gyadi on 7 August, 2019, and subsequent approval by the competent authority after preliminary inquiry, the SIC had registered a regular case at the SIC police station [Case No 02/2021 u/s 120 B/420/465/471/409 IPC, r/w Section 13 (1) (c) (d) & 13 (2) PC Act, 1998] on 5 March this year.

So far, Rs 172 crores has been pumped into the infamous 81-km Seppa-Chayang Tajo road under the NEC.