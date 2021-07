YUPIA, 30 Jun: The Hoj market line area in Toru circle of Papum Pare district was de-notified as a micro-containment zone on Wednesday.

The Hoj market line, “with boundary of lower NEEPCO gate on the south, Pehe Nallah on the west, end of Yayee-II village on the north and Bode Nallah on the west” had earlier been declared as a micro-containment zone after detection of Covid-19 positive cases during random RATs carried out by the district’s rapid response team. (DIPRO)