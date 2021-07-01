Tagung elected as JD (U)’s leader in IMC

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The Janata Dal (United) elected Ruhi Tagung as the leader of the party in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) here on Wednesday.

Gora Tallang has been elected as deputy leader and Lokam Anand as spokesperson. Yagam Jomoh has been elected as deputy spokesperson, while Tamuk Tagiang has been elected as the JD (U)’s chief whip in the IMC.

Speaking to the media, Tagung informed that the party’s national president, RCP Singh will visit the state in the coming months. He also said that “election to various posts of IMC for JD (U) has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

The meeting was attended by all the elected corporators and a few party leaders, keeping in view the Covid guidelines, Tagung said.