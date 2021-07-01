IRBn personnel arrested with drugs, suspended

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Two 5th IRBn personnel along with one civilian have been arrested for drug peddling and consumption by the Pasighat police in East Siang district.

The police also seized 67.23 gms of contraband substance, suspected to be brown sugar (heroin), from their possession, 25 June.

The personnel – Marli Basar from Adi-Negro in Namsai and Mipang Yirang from Bizari in Lower Dibang Valley – have been suspended and departmental action will be taken by the 5th IRBn CO here.

The civilian has been identified as Annual Tayeng from Kaling-II in Lower Dibang Valley district.

A case was registered at the Pasighat police station under the NDPS Act on 25 June and the arrests were made on the same day.

“We were getting inputs about involvement of these two IRBn personnel in drug peddling. Initially, they were counselled by the 5th IRBn CO and other officers to go for rehabilitation along with eight others from the 5th IRBn who were sent to Margherita, Assam. But that didn’t work out,” said SP Sumit K Jha.

The officers of the 5th IRBn were alerted about their movement recently, following which they were caught red-handed with contraband and handed over to the Pasighat police for further legal action, the SP added.