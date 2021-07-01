Pasighat-Pangin road remains disrupted, Rottung villagers making footpath

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 30 Jun: The Pasighat-Pangin road remained disrupted for the third day on Wednesday after a portion of the road near Rottung (at 36.200 km) in Siang district was washed away on Saturday and Sanggam bridge over the Siyom river, between Pangin and Boleng towns, collapsed on Sunday morning.

The district administration has issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from taking the route.

Engineers of the Pasighat highway division informed that restoration works would take at least 15-20 days. Though the department has engaged its

men and machineries in formation-cutting work beside the eroded portion, the work has not progressed much.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Rottung have started constructing a 3-km-long footpath on the rocky hill beside the breached portion to reach Pasighat and other places along the route.

The Pasighat-Pangin highway is a vital lifeline for Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts and parts of Upper Siang, and food, medicines, building materials and other essential commodities are transported to these areas through this route.

The locals, who fear food and fuel crisis, are demanding that the authority ensure early restoration of the Pasighat-Pangin-Boleng road by using improved technology.