APWWS hails CJ for intervening in Roing case

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed happiness that the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court has intervened in the case involving the rape and molestation of a minor in Roing by staying the orders of the lower court which had directed that the custody of the child be given to a relative of her alleged rapist.

“When such heinous crime is reported, we being citizens of a welfare state should be more concerned about the safety and security of every child, irrespective of caste, creed or nationality,” the APWWS said, adding that the organization is deeply concerned.

The minor is a native of Nepal.

“As a society, we should be a mouthpiece for such children,” the APWWS added.

“We hope that the judiciary will deliver justice to the child,” it said, adding that it expects sensitivity by the judicial officer while dealing with the traumatized child.

“The APWWS will always stand with the child victim, who is in need of care and protection,” it said.