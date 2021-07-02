IMA-AP observes Nat’l Doctors’ Day

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Jul: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) observed the National Doctors’ Day at the health services directorate here on 1 July.

The day is observed to mark the birthday of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr BC Roy, who was the first chief minister of West Bengal and an eminent physician.

The function was attended by, among others, Principal Health Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, DHS Dr M Lego, and TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.

Addressing the function, IMA-AP president Dr L Tsetim lauded the healthcare workers for being on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. He assured to improve the healthcare scenario and frame policies regarding healthcare in the state.

Dr Chauhan highlighted the commitment and sincerity shown by the medical community during the pandemic and assured that the government would extend all possible help and support to the medical community.

The IMA-AP felicitated senior doctors who achieved superannuation after years of meritorious service to the people of the state. Among those felicitated were retired DME Dr RD Khrime, retired joint director Dr Binduk Padu, retired joint director Dr S Chai Pul, senior eye surgeon Dr Onik Moyong, and retired joint director Dr Tayi Taloh.

The IMA-AP also felicitated the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), represented by APUWJ president Amar Sangno, for the role played by the media on the frontlines during the pandemic. The Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society was also felicitated.

DIPRO adds: The day was also observed at Bakin Pertin General Hospital in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

The doctors of the hospital contributed Rs 2 lakhs out of pocket and handed it over to NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE) through Joint Director of Health Services (T&R) Dr Dukhum Raina on the occasion.

A memento and a letter of appreciation were handed over by Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang to the WASE for its fight against the drug menace in the district.

Commending the contributions of doctors, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh said: “Doctors are like messiahs to their patients, especially in this challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic.”