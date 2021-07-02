DC, MLA assess alternative routes to Siang

BOLENG, 1 Jul: Siang DC Atul Tayeng, along with MLA Ojing Tasing, Rumgong ADC J Padung, and the PWD EEs of Boleng and Rumgong on Thursday assessed alternative routes to Siang district to restore essential services and communication lines.

The team first visited Rumgong to assess the Boleng-Rumgong-Pangin route via Patum.

The road was found to be suitable for the movement of light motor vehicles. Instructions were given to the PWD EEs to carry out maintenance work and check the bridges, so that this becomes an all-weather route for vehicles.

The team was joined by an engineer from the highway department at Rottung village to assess the newly excavated alternative road there. This road was an old stone-gravel path used during the British era and is not part of NH 13. The team interacted with the HGBs, GBs and the village committee headed by Tajir Siram, and thanked them for donating land for the welfare of the public.

The PWD has started work from the Pasighat end of this route; work from the Rottung end will begin shortly.

The team then visited Nugong bridge, which is being constructed by the PWD. This bridge will connect Pangin with Boleng via Komsing Karo village.

The team also visited the Sanggam bridge site to assess the feasibility of constructing a foot suspension bridge for immediate restoration of communication. Successful repair of the optical fibre cables over the Siyom river has ensured operational continuity of telecom services after a brief disruption due to the collapse of the bridge.

“With the construction and maintenance of these routes and bridges, seamless communication and connectivity to Siang district will be ensured,” the DC said. (DIPRO)