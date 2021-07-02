NESO seeks investigation into Gurugram deaths

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) has sought a thorough investigation into the deaths of two people from the Northeast in Gurugram, Haryana.

Terming the deaths sad and mysterious, the organization demanded that investigation be carried out to unearth the facts behind the case.

One Rosy Sangma passed away in the ICU of ALFAA Hospital in Gurugram after being fed ice cream, and her cousin, Samuel Sangma, was found hanging in his hotel room in Gurugram with injury marks on his person, the NESO said in a statement.

“The videos and voice recordings which had gone viral on social media point to the fact that there is something much more than what meets the eye. These mysterious deaths are very hard to fathom,” the NESO said.