Sports community mourns TGT’s demise

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The officials and staffs of the sports directorate, the youth affairs directorate, the Sports Authority of Arunachal and Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) have deeply mourned the demise of TGT Rita Jomoh, who passed away on 30 June at the DCH in Chimpu due to Covid-19.

In a joint condolence meeting at the SLSA complex here on Thursday, the officials and staffs remembered her honesty, sincerity and devotion towards the students during her period of service at SLSA.

“Her selfless and relentless service is being honoured with gratitude by all, and we pray to almighty god to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the grievance at this time of distress,” SLSA said in a condolence message.