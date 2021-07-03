RGU & CEMCA ink MoU for certificate courses

RONO HILLS, 2 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here signed an MoU with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) on Friday for conducting five certificate courses under RGU’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE).

The MoU was virtually signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and CEMCA advisor (finance & administration) Dalip Kumar Tetri. The online link for admission into the courses was launched by RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha and Dr Rikam.

The courses offered under this collaboration are certificate courses in cyber security, mobile architecture, multimedia and animation, barefoot wireless engineering and digital video editing.

“Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rikam said, “This is a unique initiative as there is no financial liability involved for both the parties.”

Prof Kushwaha stressed on the importance of networking and sharing of intellectual resources to further the cause of education and research.

As the courses are already developed using public money, redundancy can be avoided by sharing such resources among institutes,” the VC said. He also said that the university is going to sign around 20 more MoUs with various organizations to improve the education system in this digital era.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, IDE Director Prof Ashan Riddi and IDE Assistant Professor Moyir Riba also spoke.