Nat’l seminar on anthropology concludes

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The two-day online national seminar on ‘Recent trends in anthropological research’, jointly organized by Kolkata (WB)-based Mrinalini Datta Mahavidyapith’s anthropology department and Dera Natung Government College here, concluded on Friday.

Chairing the valedictory session, eminent anthropologist Sarthak Sengupta said such collaboration in academic and research activities between educational institutions would benefit both the institutions in the future.

West Bengal State University’s Anthropology Department Head Prof Subir Biswas expressed concern over “the failing status of anthropological research in India, despite having a long tradition.” He urged anthropologists to adapt to the changing times and cater to “the challenges of comprehending impact of global warming and bio-cultural interventions on humankind during Covid-19 pandemic, besides adopting new methods as digital ethnography.”

The seminar saw the submission of 52 research papers. It was divided into six technical sessions and was attended by 342 participants, comprising eminent anthropologists, faculty members, research scholars and students from different parts of the country and abroad.