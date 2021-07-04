Assam govt trying to resolve boundary dispute with Arunachal, says  forest minister

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

DHEMAJI, 3 Jul: Assam’s Environment & Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Friday said that the Assam government has been trying to resolve the boundary disputes with Arunachal and Nagaland in an amicable way.

“We are not only trying to bring about a permanent solution to the boundary disputes with our neighbouring states at the highest level but also exploring ways to find a solution outside the Supreme Court’s settlement,” the minister said during his visit to the Assam-Arunachal boundary at Joyrampur, bordering Kangku circle of Lower Siang district, following reports of encroachment and destruction of forest in the boundary area, which led to communal tension along the boundary.

The minister called upon the people of both sides along the boundary to maintain the status quo until the boundary problem is settled.

Suklabaidya also met Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, government officials and local residents. He appealed to them to defuse the tension and ensure peaceful coexistence.

He asked the residents of boundary areas not to encroach on forest land and destroy trees, saying that environmental degradation affects everyone.

When contacted, Nyigyor said he cooperated with the Assam minister during the visit.

“The state government functionaries of Assam are maintaining good relations with us and creating a conducive atmosphere to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue,” the MLA said, and appealed to the people of both sides to maintain cordial relations for the development of the boundary area.

Lamenting that “unscrupulous sections,” including news agencies in Assam, are accustomed to igniting the boundary row, Nyigyor appealed to all sections of people to refrain from passing provocative remarks over the boundary issue.

As per official data, Assam shares 804.1 kms long boundary with Arunachal.