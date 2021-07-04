Will personally pursue Kimin issue with GoI: CM

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a state executive meeting of the state BJP on Saturday assured that once the high-power committee submits its report on the Kimin issue, he would personally pursue the matter with the union government to ensure that the perpetrators/BRO officials are punished.

The virtual meeting was attended by, among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, union MoS for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, BJP national general secretary in charge of Arunachal Dilip Saikia, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, ministers, MLAs, and senior party leaders.

The CM further informed that he will also take into consideration “consultations from CBOs and student organizations on the vexed Assam-Arunachal boundary row that is pending since 1951.”

“Instead of fighting and blaming each other within the state, we together as one Arunachal should come forward and look for a lasting and amicable solution,” he said.

Expressing grave concern over the education scenario in the state, he said, “Together with the central government, the state government is investing around Rs 1,000 crores towards the education department in the current fiscal.”

Earlier, speaking about the state’s Covid-19 preparedness status, Mein informed that all district hospitals would be strengthened in the next few years, and stated that the government has decided to improve and expand anganwadi centres.

Rijiju, Gao and Saikia also spoke, according to a state BJP release.