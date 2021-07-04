Vaccination drive carried out in remote villages

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The Kamle district administration and the health department carried out a vaccination drive at remote villages in Kamporijo circle.

A team comprising Kamporijo CO Nani Mamung, DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin, Boasimla PHC MO Dr Rubu Yaming and Dr Gyati Anku embarked on the drive.

Altogether 17 people benefitted from the vaccination campaign.

The team also spread awareness on the importance of taking Covid vaccines and asked the villagers to not be fooled by fake and negative messages being circulated about vaccination.

The CO also issued scheduled tribe certificates and permanent residence certificates on the spot to some of the beneficiaries in the villages.

Along with the Covid vaccination drive, an outreach session on routine immunization of children aged 0-2 years, free medical check-up and free medicine distribution were also done.

The vaccination drive was aimed at covering villages like Radum, Luba and Mengi Kabak, but because of the dilapidated condition of the Tamin-Tali road, the team could not reach the last two villages.