Containment zones notified in C’lang, P/Pare

CHANGLANG, 3 Jul: The Changlang district administration on Saturday notified Khasan Jugli village in Kharsang subdivision as a micro-containment zone for 10 days, following detection of Covid positive cases.

The administration has sealed all the entry and exit routes of the village to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of the containment zone.

The Kharsang MO has been tasked to conduct regular health assessment of the Covid patients, and to test all high-risk and primary contacts in the containment zone.

In Papum Pare district, following detection of clustering of Covid-19 positive cases, Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu has declared entire Yirkum village in Kimin town as a micro-containment zone for 14 days, beginning Saturday.

The local administration, police and medical teams have been directed to enforce the order strictly as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The residents of the area have been put under home quarantine upto 16 July. (DIPROs)