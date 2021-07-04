WAKO India Kickboxing Federation granted recognition as national sports federation by sports ministry

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The youth affairs & sports ministry has granted formal recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as a national sports federation for promotion and development of kickboxing. The recognition was granted on 2 July.

“The ministry of youth affairs & sports agrees to recognize WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as a national sports federation for promotion and development of the sport of kickboxing in the country with immediate effect, with the condition that it will comply with the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and other relevant guidelines issued by the ministry from time to time,” the ministry said in a letter to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation president Santosh Kumar Agrawal.

The recognition means granting a major role to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation for promotion and development of kickboxing in India, it said.

Meanwhile, Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) general secretary Charu Govin, on behalf of the association, conveyed regards to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation president Agrawal and his team of executive members for their efforts to get the recognition. He expressed hope that the sport of kickboxing in the state in particular and the country as whole would flourish under the leadership of Agrawal.

The KAA also thanked union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for granting the recognition.