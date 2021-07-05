Citizens’ role crucial in fight against Covid

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the state, the government of India recently announced that central teams will assist the states of Kerala, Arunachal, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in Covid-19 control and containment measures. The health ministry announced that these teams will gather firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by the respective states and strengthen their ongoing activities by removing bottlenecks. The Covid-19 situation in the state is particularly grim due to the spread of the virus in the rural areas. In many villages, people are starting to test positive for Covid-19.

Also, there are several reports of people resisting the attempt to conduct tests. Many have even refused to get vaccinated. One more reason for worry is the constant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths related to it in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). The ICR is the gateway to the state. People from across the state constantly visit the ICR for various works. There is a possibility that they might carry the virus along with them back to their home districts. ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has already issued a warning that lockdown might again be imposed if the positivity rate goes above 10 percent. At present the positivity rate is hovering around 7 percent. The situation, particularly in the ICR, is worrying. To make matters worse, the people also hardly follow the Covid-19 SOPs. If Covid has to be defeated, the citizens will have to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The government alone will not be able to defeat it. The role of citizens will be crucial.