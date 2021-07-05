SIT to take over Seijosa child abuse case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: DGP RP Upadhyaya has said that a special investigation team (SIT) will take over the Seijosa child abuse case, wherein a teacher, Lukbi Bojir, allegedly sexually abused an eight-year-old child.

The police chief further said that, following lapses in police investigation, further course of action to ensure justice and take the case to its logical conclusion has been charted out.

While the teacher has been dismissed from service, the police have been under the court’s scrutiny after the investigating officer of the child abuse case failed to furnish the latest medical report to the district & sessions court in Bomdila (West Kameng).

The family of the eight-year-old child moved the high court against granting of bail to alleged accused Bojir a day after he was given bail by the district & sessions court in Bomdila.

The high court has listed the case after three weeks and has sought the case dairy of the Seijosa police station (No 04/2021). It has issued a notice to the respondents, which includes the state of Arunachal.

The Bomdila court granted bail to Bojir as the court found that a domestic help at Bojir’s home admitted to have committed the crime.

The court further pointed out the failure of the police in submitting the required recent documents.