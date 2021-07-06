Kimin episode: Govt committee will submit report this week, says Felix

YACHULI, 5 Jul: Home Minister Bamang Felix informed that a committee constituted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is studying the Kimin episode and will submit a report within this week.

Speaking to the press here on Monday after inaugurating a B Class police station, the home minister assured that whoever was behind the act would be punished

as per the law of the land.

He also made it clear that not a single inch of Arunachal’s land will be sacrificed, and blamed “communication gap” for the Kimin incident.

The home minister said that the state government, with the help of the central government, will also explore possibilities of resolving the boundary row with Assam as soon as possible.